PRiMEX manufacturing week focuses on boosting innovation, sparking interest in sector

Public and private sector officials gather to kick-off this year's Manufacturing Week events.

Puerto Rico Manufacturing Extension (PRiMEX) announced the start of this year’s “Manufacturing Week,” which is focused on promoting innovation, sparking interest of new and current generations in the industry, sharing best business practices, making experts available in key industry areas, promoting learning, and experiencing and developing new manufacturing trends for the future.

The event follows the “I am manufacturing from Puerto Rico to the world” slogan, and will take place Sept. 27- Oct. 8.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=771547&oid=26020&wd=301&ht=251&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=771547&oid=26020&wd=301&ht=251&pair=as" alt="i" width="301" height="251"/></a>

“We’ve coordinated guided visits to manufacturing companies for students, as well as virtual educational talks, aimed at vocational schools, universities and companies, highlighting the importance of manufacturing in Puerto Rico’s economic growth,” said PRiMEX Executive Director Ramón Vega-Alejandro.

The topics to be covered are: Industry 4.0; Additive Manufacturing; Competences and Knowledge that students should have for the future; the new society in the face of COVID-19; Entrepreneurship; Success Stories in Manufacturing; Start-ups; incubator models, Food and Thinking lab; and, Agribusinesses, among others.

On Manufacturing Day, celebrated on the first Friday of October across the US, PRiMEX will be recognizing local companies for their trajectory and impact on Puerto Rico.

On Oct. 8, a virtual simulation of the manufacturing process will be held for which 200 students are expected who will have the opportunity to see a production line and the processes,” said Vega.