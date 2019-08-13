PRiMEX ranked 1st place among peer network in U.S. mainland

August 13, 2019 140

The Puerto Rico Manufacturing Extension Inc. (known as PRiMEX) landed the top ranking from the Network of the National Institute of Standards and Technology/Manufacturing Extension Partnership of the U.S. Department of Commerce, the entity announced.

The organization offers training, technical and business support to improve the competitiveness of companies, processes and human resources.

Among the areas evaluated by the NIST/MEP, and in which PRiMEX stood out, are — impact on the economy of the island, excellence in service, market penetration, technical knowledge, being able to have a committed Board of Directors, agility to answer surveys, market knowledge, good use of independent consultants, relationship with government and strategic allies and business development.

“Puerto Rico obtained first place among the 51 centers in the U.S. mainland. We celebrate this gold medal in the field of business consulting,” said PRiMEX Chairman Felipe Hernández.

“For the past 15 years our organization has remained among the top positions. Today, after an enormous effort, after the impact of María and having supported the country’s industrial sector, we celebrate this distinction by the NIST/MEP,” he said.

In the last 10 years the nonprofit organization has benefited more than 500 small and medium-sized manufacturing companies in the sectors of plastic, metals, food, beverages and tobacco, textiles, furniture, chemicals and medical devices, electronics and electrical equipment, among others.

´Through our 23 years of existence, PRiMEX has received federal grant to support the industrial sector through the development of services. Our team integrates a group of business consultants, composed of engineers and administrative personnel specialized in technical and business areas,” said PRiMEX Executive Director Migdalia Rosado.

The local organization beat out centers in New York, California, Georgia, Texas, and Pennsylvania.

“We recognize as part of this achievement our strategic allies, the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Co. and the Department of Economic Development and Commerce, as well as collaborators such as Universities, the Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association and all those who are part of this effort in one way or another,” she said.

PRiMEX has a full schedule of events taking place through September to support the island’s manufacturing sector, including conferences on business continuity, energy policy, and cash management.