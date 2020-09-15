PRiMEX unveils new programs to support manufacturing co.’s through crises

September 15, 2020 192

Puerto Rico Manufacturing Extension Inc. (PRiMEX), announced new programs that seek to support small and medium-sized manufacturing companies on the island in response to the recent earthquakes in the south west zone, the COVID 19 pandemic, as well as rural areas in the south central area of the island, with special attention to the agro-industrial sector.

The programs aim to improve competitiveness, recovery processes and help companies strengthen their future plans and generate a positive economic impact on them and their immediate and surrounding communities.

“Thanks to the efforts of our management team made up of specialized engineers in several areas, we’ve been able to get federal proposals that will help us prepare, assist, and train our entrepreneurs in the island’s manufacturing industry,” said PRiMEX Executive Director Migdalia Rosado.

“Although it’s true that our market is diversified and competitive, the recent climate, economic and now health-related crises impose new challenges on us,” she said. “Our entrepreneurs are committed to the island’s economic and social development, and it’s a matter of continuing to give educational workshops, technical and strategic support to face the challenges in such a changing market.”

The three programs being offered are:

Emergency Assistance Program (COVID 19) to provide selected companies technical and strategic support, with access to up to 40 hours of direct contact with experienced consultants to help resolve the operation’s pressing issues, outline growth strategies adapted to the new reality, financial planning, and preparation for future emergencies. All companies will have access to virtual seminars.

Earthquake Assistance Program to provide support in the island's southwestern area in its recovery process and preparation for future events of this nature. This through a needs assessment, educational seminars, development of emergency management plans, evaluation of the structural integrity of the facilities and serving as a link to connect companies with available federal, state and local resources. The program includes the structural integrity evaluation of 160 companies to which an engineer provided by PRiMEX will evaluate the facilities and provide recommendations on how to reinforce them. Connection to resources for financial assistance will also be provided. The municipalities that will benefit from this program are; Aguada, Moca, Arecibo, Barceloneta, San Sebastián, Lares, Utuado, Cidras, Morovis, Corozal, Añasco, Las Marías, Mayagüez, Jayudas, Orocovis, Maricao, San Germán, Hormigueros, Sabana Grande, Yauco, Guayanilla, Peñuelas, Guánica, Cabo Rojo, Lajas, Ponce, Juana Díaz, Villalba, Santa Isabel, Coamo, Salinas and Naranjito.

Rural Business Competitiveness Program, which seeks to support the manufacturing and agribusiness sector in 11 municipalities in the south central area of the island to strengthen companies and generate a positive economic impact in their immediate and surrounding communities. The program will offer technical support to 40 companies that are committed to improving their organization and willing to receive one-on-one help from one of PRiMEX’s consultants. The towns that will benefit from this program are; Corozal, Morovis, Orocovis, Villalba, Aibonito, Aguas Buenas, Barranquitas, Cayey, Cidra, Coamo and Comerío.

To implement the programs, PRiMEX received federal funds from the National Institute of Standard and Technology/Manufacturing Extension Partnership and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.