PRISA Group breaks ground on $115M One Distrito mixed-use project

As the urban resort vision for the Convention District advances, projects like One Distrito are positioned to support San Juan’s growth as a destination for events, business and extended stays.

The development in Puerto Rico’s Convention District in San Juan will feature extended-stay Marriott units and residences, with all condos sold.

Some eight months after initially unveiling the project, PRISA Group has officially begun construction on One Distrito, a new mixed-use hospitality and residential development adjacent to Distrito T-Mobile in San Juan.

The $115 million project will fly the newly launched Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy flag, combining extended-stay accommodations with residential offerings tailored to local buyers.

According to PRISA, the construction phase will generate 309 direct jobs and more than 900 indirect and induced jobs, while the operational phase will create 129 jobs, including 69 direct hires. Financing for the project is provided by Banco Popular de Puerto Rico.

“We’re committed to making Puerto Rico a global competitor in tourism by offering innovative projects aligned with industry trends,” said PRISA Group CEO Federico Stubbe. “One Distrito is designed to meet the needs of families, business travelers and groups seeking the comfort of a home in a vibrant city setting.”

Urban resort vision for San Juan

Located at the gateway to the Convention District, the development continues PRISA’s broader vision to transform the area into a premier urban resort destination.

The new property will include 109 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments under the Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy flag, equipped with living rooms, kitchens and dining areas. The residential component, One Distrito Residences, will feature 38 units across an eight-story tower — all of which have already been sold to local families.

“The project’s design, amenities and private terraces with sweeping views of San Juan Bay made it highly attractive from day one,” Stubbe noted, citing the 100% presale.

Paula Cerrillo, senior director of development for Marriott International in the Caribbean and Latin America, said, “We’re proud that one of the first ground-up developments under Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy in the Americas is with PRISA Group. The project reflects our trust in Puerto Rico’s tourism potential and the talent of its local developers.”

Cerrillo noted rising demand for longer stays and apartment-style accommodations, particularly since the pandemic. She said the project will appeal to Marriott Bonvoy’s 173 million loyalty members, helping position Puerto Rico as a top destination for both leisure and business travelers.

Local impact and tourism strategy

Gov. Jenniffer González, Convention District Authority Executive Director Verónica Ferraiuoli and San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero attended Tuesday’s groundbreaking ceremony.

“This marks a significant step in transforming the Convention District into a vibrant urban resort,” González said. “It will drive tourism, generate jobs and create new housing opportunities.”

Ferraiuoli called the development “a key milestone” in the area’s evolution.

“It raises our hospitality and entertainment offerings and adds value to the urban fabric,” she said.

Romero called the project’s strategic role in modernizing the city, saying, “This is a major investment in San Juan’s future. It enhances our tourism ecosystem, adds jobs and expands lodging options for locals and visitors alike.”

One Distrito builds on PRISA Group’s presence in Puerto Rico’s hospitality industry, which includes the dual-branded Aloft and Hyatt hotels and the Distrito T-Mobile entertainment venue, which has become a tourism anchor since its 2021 opening.