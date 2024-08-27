Type to search

PRISA Group unveils $80M One Distrito hotel concept

NIMB Staff August 27, 2024
One Distrito will have a residential component.

The one-, two- and three-bedroom unit complex is slated to open in mid-2027.

Puerto Rican development firm PRISA Group unveiled the new $80 million, 109-room One Distrito hotel concept, set to be located at the Convention Center District in San Juan, which will fly the Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy flag.

The one-, two- and three-bedroom unit complex, slated to open in mid-2027, will also feature a smaller-scale residential component, which will be announced soon, officials said.

During the project’s unveiling, PRISA Group CEO Federico Stubbe, said, “The industry needs to diversify to attract a variety of visitors.”

He explained that One Distrito is designed for independent travelers who seek to immerse themselves in the local culture and atmosphere.

“This innovative hotel concept is in tune with the demands of today’s guests — those who travel with their families, groups of friends who travel together, or those who travel on business and are looking for a space to feel at home away from home. To achieve this, the project meets all the needs of a demanding guest, creating an urban resort-like neighborhood atmosphere,” said Stubbe.

One Distrito, financed by Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, will begin construction in the first quarter of 2025 and is expected to be completed in mid-2027.

“In recent years, Puerto Rico’s tourism industry has experienced marked growth. We have surpassed pre-pandemic levels, reflecting an increase in the arrival of tourists who are staying longer in Puerto Rico,” Stubbe said.

“The investment that the current administration has made in promoting our destination through Discover Puerto Rico is a big reason why the numbers and records established are occurring, which makes it feasible for us to continue investing in the tourism development of Puerto Rico,” Stubbe noted. “At PRISA, we are committed to this effort to turn Puerto Rico into a global competitor in the tourism industry.”

Stubbe highlighted trends such as the rise in requests for connecting rooms and suites due to the flexibility of remote work and business travelers bringing their families, as well as the increase in short-term rentals post-pandemic as families seek extended stays with home-like amenities.

“The innovative concept of One Distrito elevates the guest experience and will be anchored on three pillars that will make their stay a unique experience: a striking design, digital interaction and the human support of concierges and hosts,” Stubbe said. 

“One Distrito will be personal and genuine. With a unique and relaxed design, just like at home, where guests will receive dedicated 24-hour service from our hosts, and will be able to enjoy a modern gym, swimming pool and comfortable common areas,” Stubbe added.

The eight-story One Distrito building will be located at the entrance to the Convention District in Miramar and will bring the number of rooms available in the Convention District area to more than 1,400.

“We’re excited to announce the first ground-up Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy project built for the brand in the Americas, growing the brand in Puerto Rico alongside PRISA Group. This reflects Marriott’s commitment to the strength and growth of the tourism industry in Puerto Rico,” said Sam Basu, Marriott’s area general manager for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

  1. Patrick August 27, 2024

    Would be nice to see these developers incorporate more mixed us (retail / hotel / residential) into these plans.

