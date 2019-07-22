PRITC calls for single private sector voice to face political crisis

July 22, 2019 120

Given the uncertainty that recent events involving administration officials and chat leaks, which have “affected all sectors of the island,” the Puerto Rico Information Technology Cluster called on private sector trade groups to unite and assume a single stance to guarantee the government’s operation.

The co-chairs of the Board of PRITC, as well as its full membership, have asked for transparency in procedures and reiterated “deep concern at the destabilization that this is generating in society and in the local and international economy,” said spokesman Antonio Sosa-Pascual.

In recent years, the PRITC has been the umbrella organization of the major local and multinational companies comprising the island’s information technology sector.

PRITC executives asked for the government to resolve its situation “as soon as possible. More than anything, that a decision to provide government stability is taken to ensure a functioning government, not only for the IT industry, but for all economic sectors.”

The group said the “untenable” situation has already begun to affect investments in technology, aerospace, medical and pharmaceutical devices clusters, according to a recent meeting held among members of the private sector at the highest levels, including representatives of international parent companies.

“It is necessary that the private sector meets next week so all of the private sector trade groups and associations unite in one voice to address this situation that is doing so much damage to our economy,” Sosa-Pascual said.