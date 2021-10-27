Type to search

In-Brief

PRITS announces creation of new Digital Accessibility Committee

Yamilet Aponte-Claudio October 27, 2021
The committee is made up of community members with disabilities, as well as staff from the Ombudsman for People with Disabilities and staff from PRTIS.

The Puerto Rico Innovation and Technology Services (PRITS) office announced the creation of the Digital Accessibility Committee, as part of their initiatives to give priority to the needs of the community of people with visual and hearing disabilities.

The committee is made up of community members with disabilities, as well as staff from the Ombudsman for People with Disabilities and staff from PRTIS.

“In April, we issued interface and design guides as well as the implementation of a new platform for the development of government websites to ensure that they meet the accessibility requirements from its development,” said the Chief Executive of PRITS, Enrique Völckers-Nin.

They also established evaluation protocols for the entire process of creating a website, system or mobile application that serves the public.

A workshop will be held to ensure that all government IT personnel in charge of developing websites are trained with updated accessibility guides. The session will be led by José M. Álvarez-Cabán, member of the Digital Accessibility Advisory Committee and professor at the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras Campus.

“At PRITS we’re focusing and ensuring that the websites are not only intuitive, structured, and easy to navigate, but also guarantee access equal to people with disabilities,” said the Creative Director of PRITS, Omar Feliciano.

“We achieve this with the implementation of essential design principles, contrasts and font sizes, functional alternative texts and efficient navigation by screen readers,” said Feliciano.

In addition, they will work together with the committee and the Legislature to analyze the laws that affect accessibility, as well as update Law 229 of 2003, also known as the “Act to Guarantee Access to Information for People with Disabilities.”

Author Details
Yamilet Aponte-Claudio
Author Details
Yamilet Aponte-Claudio was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She graduated from Colegio Nuestra Señora de la Providencia and is currently a sophomore at Sacred Heart University. Majoring in Journalism and adding a minor in accounting and foreign languages, she aspires to study law after obtaining her bachelor’s degree.
yaponte@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

P.R. Telecom Bureau delivers technology to people with disabilities
Contributor December 6, 2019
AT&T settles disability discrimination suit, to pay $250K
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez March 3, 2016

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DOLLARS & SENSE PODCAST
QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

P.R. Telecom Bureau delivers technology to people with disabilities
AT&T settles disability discrimination suit, to pay $250K
More about NIMB

We are:
©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.