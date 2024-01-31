PRITS completes DAVID+ system data migration

Antonio Ramos-Guardiola, the Puerto Rico government’s chief innovation and information officer

This past weekend, the Puerto Rico Innovation and Technology Service (PRITS) concluded the maintenance, update and migration of the Driver and Vehicle Information Database (DAVID+).

In an interview with News is my Business, Antonio Ramos-Guardiola, the Puerto Rico government’s chief innovation and information officer, explained what the DAVID+ System migration means for drivers.

He said that the system and its database were moved to remote servers, or the cloud, along with about 30 external services that rely on the information contained in DAVID+ and its two main systems, the Driver Service Center (CESCO, in Spanish) and DAVID+ itself.

“This means that we no longer have an infrastructure that was storing these systems and databases. Now we have advanced it by some 10 years; some components by more than 10 years,” he stated. “For the citizenry, this means that the system is more robust, it should not go down as frequently as it did before and it’s much faster. CESCOs initially started slow, but we are working on it to optimize the speed, and once that process culminates, then CESCOs will be faster and be able to serve more citizens than before.”

Ramos-Guardiola also highlighted PRITS’ continuous efforts in updating the Puerto Rican government’s information systems to improve services and digital resources for residents.

“In this case, we are talking about the services provided by CESCO’s access to digital resources through CESCO Digital, and the 30 government and federal agency systems that use CESCO data to verify the identity of our citizens. The migration process of the DAVID+ system, including its 17 terabytes of data, was fully completed within the estimated timeframe.”

He emphasized the importance of systematically and orderly migrating outdated databases to mitigate risks

“This update allowed us to leave behind systems that had already reached the end of their life, advancing the database and operating systems by 10 years to more modern versions with manufacturer support,” Ramos-Guardiola stated. “While transparent to some, this is the most significant technological achievement for the benefit of the Department of Transportation and Public Works.”

Following the system’s optimization, all CESCOs, car dealerships and official inspection stations resumed normal operations on Monday without any complications.

Eileen Vélez-Vega, secretary of the Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP, in Spanish), emphasized that “improving citizens’ experience with efficient, secure and responsive services through technology is part of the transformation we have fostered with CESCO Digital and across all CESCOs.”

“The updates and maintenance of these systems are vital for continuing to provide excellent service to all citizens,” she remarked. “We appreciate the collaboration and technical expertise of the PRITS team in this crucial exercise for the proper functioning of our platforms and operating systems.”

The Electronic Government Act (Act 151 of June 2004, as amended) endows PRITS with the authority to develop and maintain, independently or via contracts, an infrastructure that meets the government’s technological demands, ensuring effective service and information provision to the public.