PRITS ready to launch ‘digital’ vehicle registration sticker

(Credit: www.smarttransportation.pr.gov)

Beginning on Sept. 1, every vehicle owner whose car registration sticker, known as the “marbete,” expires on Sept. 30 will be able to renew it through the Drivers Service Center’s (CESCO, in Spanish) app, CESCO Digital, or at its website.

As an introduction to this event, the chief technology officer of the government of Puerto Rico, Antonio Ramos-Guardiola, visited the TurnosPR call center to address concerns regarding the new process.

“At the Puerto Rico Innovation and Technology Service (PRITS), we continue to lead the digital transformation of the government of Puerto Rico, as established by Gov. Pedro Pierluisi’s public policy,” Ramos-Guardiola said. “In that regard, we’re about to start the second phase of transitioning to the digital vehicle registration sticker. This Friday, Sept. 1, the renewal process will start for all vehicles, based on the month the transaction is due. Subsequently, on Dec. 1, we will continue with the renewal phase for heavy vehicles.”

Ramos-Guardiola explained that the electronic appointment management system, TurnosPR, has a division designed to address this specific issue.

“The general manager, Jorge Rosado, gave us a presentation on the responsibilities of this work area,” Ramos-Guardiola added. “Similarly, the call center supervisor, Jennifer González, showed us that the collection of citizen data is being managed properly.”

The registration sticker will also serve as the electronic toll sticker, eliminating the need for many vehicle owners to get a separate one. Those without the toll sticker on their vehicles will receive one during their renewal.

Drivers can use the CESCO Digital app or website to register the sticker. They can also register at various authorized centers or sales points, such as inspection centers, banks, collection centers and cooperatives. If they have registered their sticker, they can pay the annual fees through the app. Otherwise, they can do so at authorized centers or sales points. For more information, visit the Marbete Digital website or call 1-833-938-6777.