Private Alliance launches campaign to reactivate Puerto Rico tourism

The Private Alliance for Economic Growth of Puerto Rico has launched a campaign called “Bring Tourism Back,” to aimed at supporting the resumption of the tourism industry on the island after the blow the sector has experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We believe that this effort can be the bridge to sustained and sustainable progress that takes this sector to another level,” said Alliance Spokesman Rodrigo Masses.

Although virtually all sectors of the economy have been affected, “there’s a disproportionate impact in jurisdictions such as Puerto Rico, which are highly dependent on tourism and the hotel industry. Actions taken now will have a significant impact on the speed and sustainability of the economic recovery,” he said.

For this reason, the Alliance is urging U.S. Congress and the Trump administration, through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Travel and Tourism Office, to aggressively support the promotion of domestic travel and that tourist spending be done on U.S. soil, “helping to generate lasting prosperity while recovery begins,” Masses said.

In that effort, Puerto Rico-USA would be promoted or designated as a Caribbean center for the domestic tourist, he said.

“For the United States, the economy, including tourism, is a matter of national security,” said Masses.

To get its message to Congress and White House officials, the Alliance is gathering signatures via an online petition.

