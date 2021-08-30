Type to search

PRMA, GSA launch free seminar on new procurement processes

Contributor August 30, 2021
The new purchasing process was established in Act 73 of 2019, the law known as the Centralization of the Government of Puerto Rico’s Procurement at the General Services Administration. (Credit: Convisum | Dreamstime.com)

The Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association, in alliance with the government’s General Services Administration (GSA) will carry out a free virtual seminar on the new procurement processes of goods, services and auctions. It is scheduled for Aug. 31, starting at 9 a.m.

The event seeks to give PRMA members and other executives interested in selling to the government, a chance to understand the new purchasing process, established in Act 73 of 2019, the law known as the Centralization of the Government of Puerto Rico’s Procurement at the General Services Administration.

“The legislation is clear and Law 14 of 2004 establishes that the government of Puerto Rico must purchase 100% of its goods and services from the Puerto Rican industry. In addition, it’s the way we must protect the local industry, which generates thousands of jobs and contributes millions of dollars to the treasury, for the benefit of the People of Puerto Rico,” said Stella Maris-Molina, director of services to PRMA partners.

In the seminar, those who sell to the government will be able to understand the procurement methods and requirements that sellers must follow according to the new legislation, parameters, and applicable criteria.

Government buyers will also learn about preference certifications, how the legislation applies to them during the purchase process, and how these purchases from local industry positively impact the government’s coffers and stimulate Puerto Rico’s economic growth.

