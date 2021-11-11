PRMA launches ehub digital marketing platform

PRMA President Carlos Rodríguez presents the features of the ehub platform.

The Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association (PRMA) launched ehub, a personalized platform, inspired by virtual reality, which the trade organization said will provide “modern interaction through which users will have a unique experience never seen before in Puerto Rico.”

The digital tool is aimed at creating connections, collaboration, marketing, promote products or services and integration with business partners and the public, who will have 24/7 access to an extensive offering, including online seminars, live broadcasts, advertising events, directory, calendar of events and a private chat in which businesses can address prospective clients’ questions, and generate leads.

“We’re in a digitized era, and it’s time to take advantage of technologies,” PRMA President Carlos Rodríguez said.

“This tool will contribute to enriching communication between our partners, clients and potential clients who will benefit from the use of it at the same time,” he said. “We’re sure that, from the online activities and events, there will be a firm and inclusive contact with the business sectors, to transform and develop new services and create innovative solutions that satisfy everyone’s experience.”

The ehub is a multi-service platform, which allows visitors to connect virtually at any time to expand their networks, access education and generate business opportunities, while promoting their products and services. It’s packed with easy-to-browse features. With its global and advanced technology, ehub will provide access to promote collaboration and share knowledge in one place. Non-PRMA members may also the ehub content.

It has a menu of more than 10 sections with a 360 visualization in which users will find an event area, where users will discover those activities to be carried out, and past events.

They will be able to search for specific topics of interest and filter according to their needs. The events that are transmitted by the platform can be seen through a mobile device.

The interactive exhibitor area will facilitate virtual visits, in which partners and companies will maintain the presence of their brands with different initiatives and strategies by displaying the ads in a constant automatic rotation. They will be able to increase their contacts with potential clients from the exhibitor area that has the 360-view functionality, where users will have the impression that they are physically inside it.

“The exhibitors is the interactive space where you see everything,” Rodríguez said. “It’s a new way of connecting remotely from anywhere in the world and doing business, exposing products and services in a totally virtual format with a 360 experience.”

Sponsors will benefit from increased exposure within each event with options to add banners, advertisements, offers, and be featured, he said. In addition, they will be able to interact with the attendees through their own chats, surveys, or questions.

Each visitor will have access to a digital backpack, where they can save relevant information from any section of the ehub. The archived information can be accessed and shared. Sponsors will also be able to place information and promotions inside all the backpacks.

“In the last year, consumption habits and the way in which we relate and connect have changed. We’re reinventing the way we interact with our partners,” said Yandia Pérez, executive vice president of the PRMA.

“With this launch, we introduce an evolution for virtual and hybrid experiences, allowing partners, participants, and sponsors to gain even more value and new opportunities to connect and enhance their experiences,” she said. “Our goal is to promote the way of doing business by providing them with the necessary tools to transform Puerto Rico.”