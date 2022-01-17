PRMA launches PM4PRR3 Project Management Academy

The program starts this month, in Spanish, and contains seven certifications in project management available online and on demand.

Aware of the large number of projects that must be implemented in the coming years as part of the efforts and funds allocated to Puerto Rico’s recovery and reconstruction, the Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association, in collaboration with OKA Project Management & Strategic Leadership, launched the Project Management Academy PM4PRR3 (Project Management for Puerto Rico’s Recovery, Reconstruction & Resiliency),

The Project Management Academy PM4PRR3 is focused on training and equipping the largest possible number of professionals and people in project management methodologies, tools, and good practices, PRMA Executive Vice President Yandia Pérez said.

It will also train in all aspects of a project such as executive design, management, construction, and promotion to achieve efficiency and profitability of resources for complete execution, necessary skills for efficient project management.

“Puerto Rico is at a unique moment in history where more than $100 billion in federal funds have been received for reconstruction, recovery and resilience projects throughout the island,” Pérez said.

“This makes it urgent to train and educate the greatest number of people with knowledge to manage that a project meets the budget, criteria and time, and that is the objective of the Academy,” she added.

The Project Management PM4PRR3 educational program consists of seven courses and will begin this month, in Spanish and in virtual format.

The first course will be the Project DPro Foundation, and the programs moves on with: Program DPro (ProgMDPro) Level 1 (March 7), Project Management Office Foundation (April 18), Project Management Office BIRISI (June 6), Project Management Office Engineering (August 8), Project Management Office Setup (Sept. 5) and Strategy Implementation Institute Professional (Oct. 3).

In addition, the use of the PROCORE technological platform will be taught for the management of construction and development projects. This digital tool integrates all the people who are part of the project in real time and in one place, and allows for increased transparency, monitoring, control, and accountability at all levels of a project.

The deadline to register for the first course is Jan. 24.

The virtual format will be interactive and allows the participants to progress at their own time within the four weeks allotted to each course. The participant must complete the four modules, one per week, that each course has and dedicate approximately four hours a week to complete it.

During the course, which includes videos, readings, and dynamics, participants will have the opportunity to consult the instructor and interact with other participants through the platform. Weekly, each Wednesday, a review will be offered with a two-hour face-to-face or virtual option to clarify doubts and be ready for the day of the exam. Once the person completes each course, they will receive a certificate of participation. To become professionally certified, you must pass an exam after completing the course.

The courses are certified by the PMO Academy, an organization based in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

The content of each course will be contextualized to the Puerto Rico’s current reality and the requirements imposed by FEMA, COR3 and CDBG-DR for the creation of proposals, definition, design, planning, implementation, and correct closure of each project, the PRMA confirmed.

“With this union between the PRMA and OKA, we will shape the future of project management through technology, innovation, best practices, capacity development and strategic implementation,” said PRMA President Carlos Rodríguez.

“We need Puerto Rico to be successful in the implementation of all the projects that are going to be executed with the allocated funds, so that we can generate a transformation and a real impact on the development of the island,” he said.