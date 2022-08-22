PRMA to host networking event for buyers, suppliers

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

A broad cross-section of sectors will be on hand to facilitate networking opportunities and strike commercial agreements.

The Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association is pursuing its goal of stimulating the island’s economy by promoting procurements of local products and services by hosting its Buyers and Suppliers Networking Summit Aug. 26, at the Complejo Ferial Juan H. Cintrón in Ponce, PRMA President Eric Santiago announced.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

An educational program will be offered that includes a conversation in the morning addressing the topic of Transportation and Logistics: Solutions to the challenges in the Importation and the Cargo Lifting Process. Another workshop is scheduled on the challenges in the supply chain that, for buyers, go beyond the manufacture of the product, and logistics in its entirety, he said.

Among the domestic and international challenges are availability of containers, drivers, rom on ships and/or airlines, SURI entry documentation requirements, and required documentation to release cargo from US Customs.

Meanwhile, the IncoTerms (International Commercial Terms) are also mentioned as a challenge, as it defines who is responsible for handling the cargo and all the documentation required by the buyer or the supplier through to the destination.

The activity, in addition to sharing the latest trends in purchases and supplies, will offer participants an opportunity to contribute, propose, make contacts, seek synergies, educate themselves and share any concerns they may have, the trade group stated.

Furthermore, it seeks to provide suppliers with the opportunity “to make a month’s business presentations in a single day to the purchasing managers of the different companies,” the PRMA stated.

The afternoon session will offer a series of business appointments called the “perfect matchmaking” in which more than 60 buyers from more than 50 companies will meet with suppliers.

Participating companies include medical devices, pharmaceutical, local manufacturing, university, hospital, banking, and service sectors, demonstrating their commitment to increasing local purchases.

The procurement of products from participating companies represents millions of dollars in opportunities for suppliers, the trade group said.

The activity will have technical representatives on hand throughout the day to clear up and cover specific needs of the participants on topics such as maritime cargo, air cargo, Customs agents, and cargo transport agents.

The Treasury Department will also be present to guide and assist with the use of the SURI platform.