Type to search

In-Brief

Pro-Bono Inc. urges Puerto Rico lawyers to help expand access to justice

NIMB Staff April 30, 2025
For more information about volunteering, attorneys are encouraged to reach out directly to Pro-Bono Inc.

Pro-Bono, Inc., a nonprofit founded by the Puerto Rico Bar Association in 1981, is issuing an urgent call to the island’s legal community to join its decades-long mission of delivering free legal services to low-income individuals.

With more than 40 years of experience in providing access to justice, the organization focuses on critical areas such as family law, housing, employment, and consumer rights. As social and economic disparities persist across Puerto Rico, Pro-Bono Inc. aims to bolster its network of volunteer attorneys to meet rising demand.

Attorneys who join the initiative can select the cases they wish to work on and receive benefits such as free mentoring, continuing legal education, and exemption from court-appointed case assignments after completing 30 hours of pro bono work.

“If all professional groups and social sectors worked voluntarily and in a coordinated manner, as the Puerto Rican legal profession does through Pro-Bono, our country would be different,” said Víctor Pérez, executive director of Pro-Bono Inc.

The organization emphasized the urgency of increasing awareness of its services and recruiting more attorneys to scale its impact across the island.

“We invite all interested lawyers to join us in this worthy cause and contribute to building a better future for Puerto Rico,” the group said.

For more information about volunteering, attorneys are encouraged to reach out directly to Pro-Bono Inc.

“The work our volunteers do changes lives,” Pérez concluded.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

San Juan sidewalks to become disability-friendly under U.S. Justice Dept. order
Contributor June 26, 2023
Latino legislators reject US Dept. of Justice cannabis directive
Contributor January 8, 2018
P.R.’s budding cannabis sector ‘vulnerable’ after US DOJ policy change
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez January 5, 2018
EDB, Justice sign MOU for property registry oversight
Contributor September 1, 2017

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“Retaining the existing population and attracting people to return is crucial to strengthening the economy and the manufacturing industry, which accounts for about 46% of the country’s income. This effort requires a multisectoral approach that encompasses both social and economic factors.

 

Ramón Vega-Alejandro, executive director, Puerto Rico Manufacturing Extension (PRiMEX)

 

Related Stories

San Juan sidewalks to become disability-friendly under U.S. Justice Dept. order
Latino legislators reject US Dept. of Justice cannabis directive
P.R.’s budding cannabis sector ‘vulnerable’ after US DOJ policy change
EDB, Justice sign MOU for property registry oversight
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2025 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.