Pro-Bono Inc. urges Puerto Rico lawyers to help expand access to justice

Pro-Bono, Inc., a nonprofit founded by the Puerto Rico Bar Association in 1981, is issuing an urgent call to the island’s legal community to join its decades-long mission of delivering free legal services to low-income individuals.

With more than 40 years of experience in providing access to justice, the organization focuses on critical areas such as family law, housing, employment, and consumer rights. As social and economic disparities persist across Puerto Rico, Pro-Bono Inc. aims to bolster its network of volunteer attorneys to meet rising demand.

Attorneys who join the initiative can select the cases they wish to work on and receive benefits such as free mentoring, continuing legal education, and exemption from court-appointed case assignments after completing 30 hours of pro bono work.

“If all professional groups and social sectors worked voluntarily and in a coordinated manner, as the Puerto Rican legal profession does through Pro-Bono, our country would be different,” said Víctor Pérez, executive director of Pro-Bono Inc.

The organization emphasized the urgency of increasing awareness of its services and recruiting more attorneys to scale its impact across the island.

“We invite all interested lawyers to join us in this worthy cause and contribute to building a better future for Puerto Rico,” the group said.

For more information about volunteering, attorneys are encouraged to reach out directly to Pro-Bono Inc.

“The work our volunteers do changes lives,” Pérez concluded.