$65M film production studios to break ground at Convention Center District

Travel industry veteran Keith St. Clair on July 2 will announce plans to develop a $65 million film production studio complex at the Puerto Rico Convention Center District, this media outlet learned.

Once completed, the high-tech RKA Studios LLC project is expected to put Puerto Rico on the map as an ideal location to stage big-budget productions, many of which are lost to other jurisdictions — like Georgia — for a lack of facilities, a knowledgeable source confirmed.

The development will be located a 12-acre lot next to the Convention Center and will also include a museum, a hotel and another tourist attraction, the source said. The project reportedly comprises five digital sound studios and a film academy in a 130,000 square-foot structure It will take about 18 months to build, during which it will create some 200 jobs. It will generate another 100 when the project is completed.

“This new facility will set such a robust and competitive film production landscape for Puerto Rico that if supported, will represent limitless opportunities for the island,” the source added.

St. Clair has been a leader in the travel industry and a recognized international speaker at forums and events for the last 30 years.

The British executive moved to Puerto Rico in 2014, drawn by government incentives under Law 22. He has been instrumental in a $100+ million dollar redevelopment of Isla Verde Beach through his purchasing and renovation of the ESJ Towers Resort, now known as ESJ Azul, in addition to building two new resorts in the area.

Attempts to reach St. Clair were unsuccessful, but his representative confirmed the announcement will take place next week.