Nextgen Pharma expands production capacity with flavored medical cannabis

October 17, 2018 214

Nextgen Pharma, a Puerto Rican pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of medical cannabis products, is expanding its production capabilities with the introduction of Flavors by Nextgen.

The new locally infused medical cannabis vaping product line will provide patients a “new alternative developed with the world’s highest quality terpenes,” the company stated.

In collaboration with Trinity Terpenes and its biotechnology professionals, the vaping product line has been created to deliver synergistic effects and improved bioavailability of cannabinoids and terpenes to patients, company executives said.

“We continue to innovate with the development of pharmaceutical-grade products that address the needs and interests of our patients. Flavors by Nextgen is a new alternative for those patients that seek to ease and diversify their oil vaping treatment combining it with natural and therapeutic flavors,” said Carmen Serrano, CEO of Nextgen Pharma.

The product line comes in four initial flavors: Pineapple Express, Bubble Kush, Blue Glue and Biscotti. The products are already available in most dispensaries in Puerto Rico.

“We are excited about the launch of Flavors by Nextgen and providing best in class custom terpene formulation technologies to the Puerto Rican medicinal market,” said Mateo A. Levy, from Trinity Terpenes.

“Our collaborative focus in licensing our ‘Powered by Trinity Terpenes’ patent pending formulations with the Nextgen Pharma team has been to ensure we provide a medicinally effective vaping line that is unique, flavorful and enjoyable,” he said.