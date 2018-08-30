AeroNet launches 2 new products to support business continuity

August 30, 2018 129

In keeping with its corporate mission to help businesses address connectivity challenges, AeroNet has launched Dual Network Access (DNA) and Net Insurance, two new products that provide greater redundancy and minimize Internet service interruptions for corporate clients.

“AeroNet is focused on helping companies solidify their telecommunications infrastructure with solutions that improve efficiency and productivity, and that ensure the continuity and reliability of business activities by maximizing the latest available technology,” said Gino Villarini, president of AeroNet.

“With these products, businesses can significantly reduce their risks of being disconnected during an unexpected event,” he added.

The Dual Network Access is a service package that includes two dedicated and independent Internet connections. Each connection is based on a different operational technology: one of the connections is via fiber optic and the second is microwave technology based. This innovative combination maximizes the availability of the Internet service taking advantage of the strengths of both technologies during any event.

On the other hand, Net Insurance is a product designed for those companies that already have an Internet connection, but need a high-speed backup alternative.

“It’s practically an insurance, in case your primary connection fails,” Villarini explained. “Thus, businesses maintain the ability to remain connected and can handle specific periods of high Internet use, when their main connection is saturated.”

The products are available to businesses in Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and South Florida.