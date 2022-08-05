Programa Mano Amiga opens applications cycle for nonprofit grants

Calendart is one of the nonprofits that has won a grant from the Mano Amiga program.

The Programa Mano Amiga, of the Plaza Las Américas Foundation and the Plaza Del Caribe Foundation, invites nonprofit entities from Puerto Rico’s metro and southern areas to request donations for direct service programs to individuals, in its second window of the year.

The organizations must offer services in the areas of education, art and culture, entrepreneurship, health, and environment. Interested nonprofits will have through Aug. 31 to submit their proposals.

In the past five years, Programa Mano Amiga has made a social investment of more tan $2 million, managing to benefit some 200,000 people. A total of 135 nonprofit organizations, in different parts of Puerto Rico, have benefited from these donations granted by the Foundations.

“We reiterate our commitment to be a helping hand for organizations that are part of the third sector and that offer essential services for the proper functioning of our society. We urge you to submit your proposals before August 31 so you can be considered for the last grants of this year,” said Lorraine Vissepó, director of communications for Empresas Fonalledas.

To learn about the requirements of the program and submit proposals, entities may visit TAC’s Facebook page, the corporate communication page of the group of companies affiliated with Empresas Fonalledas. Details about past editions, as well as success stories from different organizations that have received funds through the Mano Amiga Program can be found there.

Questions may be emailed to Mangie Figueroa, or call (787) 474-7451.