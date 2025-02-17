Project Makers announces 2nd edition of Actívate 2025 event

Actívate 2025 will bring together Project Makers experts in business strategy, who will offer mentoring sessions, panel discussions and networking opportunities for attendees.

The Feb. 22 event will bring together entrepreneurs, experts and innovators.

Looking to support Puerto Rico entrepreneurs in growing their businesses, Project Makers will hold the second edition of Actívate 2025, a free event offering guidance on business planning and projections.

The event will be held on Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Municipality of San Juan’s Business Concierge, located on the first level of Plaza Las Américas.

Project Makers experts in business strategy will provide mentoring sessions, panel discussions and networking opportunities. Participants will gain insights into developing business plans that optimize financing and growth potential while strengthening market presence.

“We held the first edition in December, and it was very well received, and many people asked us to do it again,” said Nerma Albertorio, executive director of Project Makers. “This time we are doing it on Saturday so that interested entrepreneurs can attend without having to interrupt their focus on their business during the week, as well as those who still have their jobs but are planning projects for the future.”

The event is designed to provide local entrepreneurs with practical tools and strategies to succeed in 2025. A comprehensive business plan and realistic projections serve as a roadmap for business growth.

Some of the topics to be covered at Actívate 2025 include: