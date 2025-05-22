Project Makers to host business idea workshops in San Juan, Caguas

Project Makers is a nonprofit that supports the development of local businesses focused on Puerto Rico’s economic and social future.

The nonprofit will guide aspiring entrepreneurs through concept validation and market analysis on May 31 and June 21.

Launching a business during uncertain times can be difficult, but it’s not out of reach. That’s the message behind a new workshop series titled “From problems to opportunities,” organized by the nonprofit Project Makers to support aspiring entrepreneurs in Puerto Rico.

The sessions will take place May 31 at Concierge Empresarial in Plaza Las Américas and June 21 at C3Tec in Caguas. Both run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and are open to individuals interested in validating business ideas and better understanding the local market.

“Despite changes in the economy and other challenges, it is possible to develop new businesses,” said Nerma Albertorio, director of Project Makers. “People with business ideas don’t need to have everything figured out from the start; what they need is to know where to find the right tools.”

The workshops will cover early-stage business fundamentals, such as how to validate a concept, identify market needs and define a value proposition. Participants will also receive guidance on cost evaluation, identifying added value and developing a business plan.

“Our mission is to support them in the process of getting to know their market, evaluating costs, identifying added value and developing a strong business plan,” Albertorio said. “These sessions provide a foundation to help them continue developing their ideas. It’s always possible to create new local businesses when people understand our reality and bet on Puerto Rico.”

Registration is available online.