Project Management Institute to host symposium Nov. 4

The Project Management Institute (PMI), Puerto Rico Chapter, will hold its annual symposium Nov. 4 at the Royal Sonesta Hotel, Isla Verde, with an in-person event featuring a lineup of international speakers, including Julián Gómez, author of the book “The Game of Thrones of Projects: 15 Master Lessons on Leadership and Successful Project Management.”

Gómez will offer a presentation named: “Khaleesi is coming! The seven vital skills for your collaborators to help you conquer Westeros.”

“We return with an in-person format with a full house, sold-out event, we expect [more than] 300 participants. In addition, we have speakers of great prestige among project managers, such as the Australian Galen Townson, member of the PMI Board of Directors, and Sonymarie Socarrás, who with her Abarca Health team, won the PMO Global Awards, in the category The AmericasPMO of The Year Award 2022,” said Indhira Caraballo Rodríguez, President of PMI Puerto Rico.

“These speakers add new perspectives and quality content that will enrich our best practices”, explained engineer,” she said.

The PMI Puerto Rico Symposium 2022’s theme focuses on the improvement of upskilling and reskilling of project managers, as human capital, with new tools to keep them relevant for the future and contribute to obtaining better results.

It will feature local professionals from diverse fields and backgrounds, who will offer talks and workshops focused on “Ways of Working, Business Acumen and Power Skills.” according to PMI’s talent triangle, that includes Sandra Fonseca Lind, Alexandra Suárez, Christian Caballero, Noela Próspero, Dana Victor Montenegro, Joan Adorno, Angiemille Latorre, Mayra D. López Álvarez and María Agustina Rapetti.

Among the topics to be discussed during over a dozen concurrent sessions are: Dynamic Times, Leading-Edge Measures-Reskilling and Upskilling for Business; Make Upskilling a Habit: Lessons Learned in the Aviation Industry; Let’s Talk About OKRs: From Strategy to Execution, Co-creating and Innovating Collaboratively: 3 Success Stories; and Design Sprint for Project Management, among others.