P3 projects draw market interest as gov’t launches more projects

October 25, 2018 58

The Puerto Rico Public-Private Partnerships Authority has received five requests for qualifications from groups interested in bidding for the San Juan Bay cruise ship ports modernization project.

The P3 offers a long-term concession for modernization, expansion and operation of passenger piers. The P3 Authority issued the RFQ on Sept. 5.

“P3s have generated great interest in the market and this shows that the industry is confident that Puerto Rico is ready to do business responsibly and are excited to be part of building a new Puerto Rico,” said Gov. Ricardo Rosselló.

P3 Authority Executive Director Omar Marrero, explained that this project will result in the strengthening of Puerto Rico as a tourist destination through “very attractive ports for the cruise industry worldwide.”

Since May 2018, the P3 Authority has issued RFQ for five projects: Student life, energy storage, transformation of the ferries system, water meters system optimization, and modernization of the San Juan bay ports.

“We have received a total of 29 statements of qualifications of local and international groups in less than six months and will continue to work so that P3s are the cornerstone for the island’s economic development and recovery.”

Meanwhile, the governor announced that the P3 Authority, in collaboration with the Department of Public Safety and the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, is evaluating launching a P3 to get a private entity to establishing a Public Safety Training Center.

This evaluation process is the first step to determine whether procuring a P3 is advisable, and to gauge industry interest in this project, Marrero said.

“The organization that would establish this training center must create a highly professional and integrated educational system incorporating all the public safety related professions in order to guarantee the government of Puerto Rico that the best public safety practices in each of the specialization fields are taught,” Marrero said.

In addition, the P3 Authority is seeking that the entity that accepts this project repair, design, finance, build, operate and maintain the Police Academy located in the Municipality of Gurabo or any other location, Marrero explained.

People interested in obtaining more information on the public-private partnerships may visit http://www.p3.pr.gov. The deadline for submitting comments is Nov. 26, 2018 on or before 5 p.m.