Protect your business against digital fraud threats

Identification, insight, caution and preparation are your best allies to avoid digital fraud and inspire confidence in your clients.

ADVERTORIAL

You have probably heard about the importance of protecting your business from cyberattacks. At Oriental, we are committed to ensuring that you and your business are more than ready to identify and handle any digital fraud threat.

There are multiple types of fraud that threaten the digital security of your business. One of these is known as phishing. This term comes from the fishing analogy. Imagine a hook cast by scammers disguised as trustworthy entities trying to get you to bite the hook and release precious or confidential information about your business.

The golden rule is simple: Always verify the reliability of whoever is requesting information. Remember, a bank will never ask for your confidential details over the phone.

Digital scammers also use fake messages and emails designed to deceive. In this case, authenticity is your shield of protection. Examine websites and attachments carefully. If an email or text message seems suspicious, it’s safer to ignore it.

Another well-known threat is ransomware, an attack that prevents the use of equipment by blocking a victim’s data or device, demanding payment to unlock it. Therefore, it is recommended to implement proactive measures, such as system updates and the installation of antivirus and firewall software.

In summary, identification, insight, caution and preparation are your best allies against digital fraud, ensuring your clients’ confidence. For more information and to stay updated with the latest fraud prevention strategies, visit smarter101.com.