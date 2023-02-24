Public, private alliance struck to rehabilitate Boquerón’s public beach

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The event slated for Mar. 11 includes cleaning all the green areas of the Boquerón public beach, collecting vegetative material and debris, as well as other works in the areas affected by recent weather events, organizers said.

A group of private sector businesses is partnering with the Cabo Rojo municipal government and the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA, in Spanish) to launch the Balneario Boquerón 2.0 initiative, which calls for rehabilitating the town’s public beach, Mayor Jorge Morales announced.

The Asociación de Comerciantes del Poblado de Boquerón is joining the government agencies on the initiative that begins at 8 a.m. that day.

“It’s as important for us as it is for Puerto Rico. I’ve been in business here for 12 years. To reopen it would be to give it the place and the glory that it has always had,” said Henry Correa, president of the Association and owner of the Beach House.

This activity is the first of a work plan to revamp the 50 cabins that have been closed at the public beach since Hurricane María struck in September 2017.

“We need more rooms to continue growing and solidifying tourism on our island. This is a way to support the economic growth of the island, reviving Boquerón,” Morales said.

The central government assigned $5.2 million in American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds to carry out the rehabilitation work, DRNA Secretary Anaís Rodríguez said.

People who wish to volunteer, may sign up here.