Public, private colleges unveil ‘Proposal for a New Puerto Rico 2030’

The Association of Private Colleges and Universities (ACUP, in Spanish), together with the University of Puerto Rico, unveiled the schematic model of a “Proposal for a New Puerto Rico 2030,” as part of a collaborative initiative aimed at promoting an evolution in the areas of education, social development, economic development, and infrastructure.

“The education sector has consistently contributed to the development of Puerto Rico and, given the challenges we face, once again we take a step forward with the design of this comprehensive proposal, focused on addressing core issues,” said Obed Jiménez-Vélez, president of ACUP and president of the Antilles Adventist University.

“This is the time to take affirmative actions that will guide us over the next decade to achieve a positive transformation on the island by 2030,” he said.

This proposal calls for the creation of a comprehensive integration and accountability system, whose indicators will make it possible to measure the execution of the proposals. It also proposes the design of an academic curriculum aimed at developing competencies for a globalized world and universal values.

This would include an education with values, ethics, scientific reasoning and critical analysis, research, creativity, and a culture of productivity.

“With this proposal, we’re certain that we’ll promote profound social transformations for the greatest economic development, and social and mental well-being of our people, through the innovation and entrepreneurship that we develop from our institution,” said UPR President Jorge Haddock. “The UPR and its university community have always shown their willingness to join forces for the good of our island.”

Other areas that the plan emphasizes is the creation of incentives for college graduates so that they can insert themselves into the economic production model, as well as the creation of an advisory council on education for the government.

“To transform Puerto Rico in the social, infrastructure and economic aspects, it’s necessary for the universities to establish additional curricula to the ones we offer today that incorporate the teaching of civic-democratic values, ethics and integrity, analytical skills. We encourage research and instill a culture of work and productivity,” InterAmerican University of Puerto Rico President Manuel Fernós said.

“Once we achieve this, it’s necessary to establish a public policy that provides incentives and makes it easier for students to enter the labor and business world so that we can move together toward the goal of a new Puerto Rico by 2030. This process should be gradual with benefits immediate, medium and long term,” said Fernós, who chairs the ACUP’s legislation committee.

ACUP, which brings together 14 of the island’s main higher education institutions, is recognized as the most prestigious association of private nonprofit higher education institutions, all accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, representatives said.

