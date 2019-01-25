Public, private sector organizations step up for federal employees in P.R.

January 25, 2019 109

A number of public and private sector organizations are stepping up for furloughed federal employees in Puerto Rico.

There are an estimated 14,000 federal employees in Puerto Rico, of which an estimated 4,500 are affected by the government shutdown that began last month, the Puerto Rico Office for the Socio-economic and Community Development said.

The ODSEC, as the agency is known, announced it will distribute 4,500 bags of groceries and other items on Monday, Jan. 28 at an event taking place at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico, starting at 1 p.m.

The activity is an alliance among ODSEC, the private sector, nonprofits, the Puerto Rico Chamber of Food Marketing, Industry and Distribution (known as MIDA by its Spanish acronym), the Food Bank and the government of Puerto Rico.

Those interested in receiving the aid must show a current identification confirming their employment with the federal government or a check stub of the last three months from the agency or office to which they belong. Participants may also apply for payment moratoriums for electricity and water bills from the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority and the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority.

Meanwhile, private companies are also offering their support with free meals and groceries.

Supermercados Econo announced it will be supporting federal employees who work at three Puerto Rico airports, by distributing 500 gift cards worth $50 each.

“At Supermercados Econo, we recognize the commitment shown by all those federal employees who continue to fulfill their responsibility during the government shutdown, even though they are not generating the necessary support to meet the needs of their families,” said Eduardo Marxuach, Econo president, saying the gift cards are good for food and supplies purchased at any of its 63 stores throughout the island.

Gift cards were allocated to employees of the Transportation Security Administration, the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, and at regional airports in Ponce and Aguadilla.

Meanwhile, restaurant chains KFC and Pizza Hut announced they will be extending special meal offers to the furloughed workers at designated times as long as the federal government shutdown lasts. The scheduled times to pick up the free meals are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., when employees with IDs will be able to eat at the restaurants.

“Part of Encantos Restaurant Inc.’s mission is to eradicate hunger in Puerto Rico. And given this prolonged closure of the federal government, we have decided to extend the benefits of our programs related to this cause to the thousands of federal employees who have spent more than a month without receiving their livelihood,” said Humberto Rovira, president of Encantos Restaurants, the franchisee of KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in Puerto Rico.

Nonprofit World Central Kitchen announced the opening of a dining room for federal employees and their families to receive free food at no cost, as part of the #ChefsForFeds initiative.

The Yolanda Guerrero Cultural Center in Guaynabo will serve as the #ChefsforFeds Dining Room from Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Among the local companies that have joined this initiative are Caribbean Produce Exchange, which is providing fresh local products for meal prepping, Supermax, Industria Lechera de Puerto Rico, known as Indulac, and Tres Monjitas for the provision of dairy products, and other ingredients.

Chefs and volunteers are contributing their time for the preparation and distribution of food at the center and for delivery on routes established by federal agencies.