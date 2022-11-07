Public Relations Assoc. donates $5K to American Red Cross

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

From left: Tomás Dardet, PRPRA Treasurer Carlos Rivera, Zenobia Donato, regional development director, and Cindy Cabrera Díaz, regional philanthropy officer of the American Red Cross’ Puerto Rico Chapter.

The Puerto Rico Public Relationists Association (PRPRA) donated $5,000 to the American Red Cross Puerto Rico Chapter to help victims of Hurricane Fiona.

The PRPRA agreed to donate 10% of the income it received from its 34th annual convention, held Oct. 13-14 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton San Juan Hotel & Casino in Carolina, with the slogan SOS ¡Tiempo de Acción! (SOS Time for Action!)

“This initiative was possible thanks to the 355 relationists who participated in the convention and are committed to collaborating with our country’s social responsibility,” said PRPRA President Tomás Dardet.

The donation was delivered to Lee Vanessa Feliciano, the organization’s regional executive, after a tour of the American Red Cross Puerto Rico Chapter’s facilities.

“We’re grateful for the relationists’ commitment and solidarity toward the Red Cross’ mission in Puerto Rico,” Feliciano said.

“This donation supports the recovery stage that we are conducting and in which we are giving financial help to families who were hit by this disaster,” Feliciano said.