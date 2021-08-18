Public Relations Professionals Assoc. unveils on-demand courses, virtual library

New tech benefits will allow expanding educational resources for public relations professionals, academia and public relations and communications students, the entity’s President, Karen Garnik (right), said.

The Puerto Rico Public Relations Professionals Association (ARPPR, in Spanish) announced it will offer its members access to seminars and courses with continued education through a new on-demand platform.

The new benefit will include a catalogue of the courses the association has offered since 2020, as well as access to its professional development program “in a convenient, fast and flexible way, as well as the opportunity to complete courses remotely for continuing education credits, a requirement to obtain or maintain the professional public relations license,” Karen Garnik, APR, president of the ARPPR, said.

The ARPPR’s on-demand service will be available for public relations professionals, the academia and public relations and communications students.

“We’re proud and excited to continue expanding the benefits and our offer of continued education to our membership, with opportunities for professional development in a way that is convenient and adjusted to our reality,” Garnik said.

“Now the robust offering of educational events will be available to everyone with greater adaptability. Given the regulatory framework of public relations in Puerto Rico, our licensed partners will have a broader range of options to meet the requirement for accreditation and required licensing for the profession’s practice,” she said.

“We want to continue promoting excellence in our industry and what better way than by providing more educational resources,” Garnik added.

The ARPPR also announced it has begun the design of a website showcasing award-winning projects recognized for their excellence in the several forms of public relations during the Excel Awards, which is held annually at the association’s convention.

This virtual library will offer access to a variety of iconic projects carried out by agencies and public relations professionals. In the first stage of the initiative, Excel projects from 2019 to 2021 will be available.

After the upcoming convention in October 2021, content from past competitions will continue to be digitized and uploaded to the ARPPR website. It is anticipated that once the project is done, this reference material will be available dating back to 2010.