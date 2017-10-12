Puerto del Rey open for business after Hurricane María

Less than one week after Hurricane María hit and completely devastated Puerto Rico, Puerto del Rey Marina in Fajardo opened for business, and is able to provide all regular services to its clients, company executives said.

“The Category 4 hurricane put the infrastructure and concrete hurricane tie-downs to the test, thankfully we passed with flying colors,” said Carolina Corral, CEO of Puerto del Rey.

“We’re now working at full capacity, all services are being provided. The minor damages done to the Marina allowed us to clean up and recover quickly,” she said.

Few boats suffered damage, and the grounds were cleared from debris in the days following the hurricane. Top management team members remained at the marina during the storm, and were fast to assess and respond to needs, she added.

“Our Marina is now open for business and fully functioning. We continue to provide regular services to all our visitors who want to travel around the Caribbean or have work done to their boats,” Corral said.

“The team will continue to help clients with equipment and provisions, as well as maintenance and repairs to boats. Our client’s needs will be our priority, we will continue to work hard to provide the best service in the Caribbean” Corral added.