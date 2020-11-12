Puerto del Rey adds new forklift machines as part of new investments

November 12, 2020 48

Marina Puerto Del Rey in Fajardo recently acquired two new boat forklift machines – the Marina Bull Lo Pro, the largest and only one of its class in the Caribbean — as part of its ongoing investments in its facilities.

The equipment has allowed the marina to “grow as a business and get a competitive advantage over the Caribbean market,” said Puerto del Rey CEO Carolina Corral.

“Acquisitions like these are very important for Puerto del Rey and Puerto Rico, allowing us to compete with Marinas worldwide,” she said. “This investment gives us the opportunity to continue providing excellent service. We’re the only Marina in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean that can lift heavy boats for daily use, up to 30,000 pounds.”

The Marina Bull Lo Pro, W7.1 model manufactured by Wiggins, is a unique addition to the Puerto Rican and Caribbean nautical industry. Its lift forks measure 26 feet and are covered in rubber to protect the boats when lifting them.

It has a capacity to lift heavier vessels for daily use, up to 30,000 pounds and 45 feet long. Another feature of this machinery is its three-tier engine that reduces emissions, making it the most eco-friendly one in the market, aligned with Puerto del Rey’s commitment to minimize ecological impact.

“The market tendency for outboard boats, which are the vessels that the Marina Bull Lo Pro lifts, has increased within the last few years, and will keep on growing,” said Corral.

