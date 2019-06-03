Puerto del Rey inaugurates new Wally Castro Marine facilities

June 3, 2019 117

Puerto del Rey recently inaugurated new facilities for Puerto Rican boat dealer Wally Castro Marine. The establishment offers new offices and a showroom, where visitors can check out and shop for new boat models.

Wally Castro’s presence over the years at the marina “adds special value to Puerto del Rey,” said Puerto del Rey’s CEO Carolina Corral.

“The Marina has been Wally’s home base since its beginnings; without a doubt, his presence here has been a special one,” she said.

“Thanks to him our clients enjoy what Puerto Rico has to offer without having any worries. We have seen his professional progress and are very proud that he chose us to be part of his growth,” Corral said.

Wally Castro Marine’s new facilities offer exclusive and re-known boat brands, such as: Riviera, Boston Whaler, NorTech, Blackfin, Bertram, Regulator, Wellcraft, Jarrett Bay, and Worldcat.

“It is our commitment to continue expanding our services in a location where we can bring our clients a good environment and commodity, where they feel they are being taken care of,” said Castro.

The new facility also includes the Wally Castro Marine Parts & Service Center, which has a staff trained to work on all types of inboard and outboard engines.

This service center is an authorized distributor and warranty certified shop for Mercury, Quicksilver, Suzuki, Garmin, Raymarine and Flir thermal cameras. Routine maintenance, tune-ups, repairs, installations as well as retail sales are also available, the executive said.