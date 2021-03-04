Type to search

Puerto del Rey marina in Fajardo adopts Speedy Dock app to provide services

Contributor March 4, 2021
The application provides a system that tracks boats and launch requests from Drystack.

The Puerto del Rey marina in Fajardo recently adopted the Speedy Dock application, which provides boat owners and clients an efficient way to track their boats and schedule a launch request through mobile devices.

“We’re always on the search for new technologies that will allow us to improve the services that we provide to our clients,” said Puerto Del Rey’s CEO, Carolina Corral.

“Upon evaluating different alternatives, we opted for a system that allows our clients to simplify, to accelerate a launch request when arriving to the marina without having to step foot in the client service office or calling,” she said.

All requests made through Speedy Dock are reflected immediately in the Marina — with just the touch of a button, the client’s boat will be scheduled to be splashed.

Speedy Dock allows for scheduling a boat movement at the Marina without having to step foot in, or calling the customer service office. The app also allows the Marina to manage transaction history, welcome messages and geofencing, add photos, report situations (if necessary), among other tasks.

“We hope that this app allows our customers to plan their weekend ahead and focus on what’s more important, enjoying their time at sea,” Corral said.

