Puerto del Rey to host Caribbean International Boat Show

March 18, 2019 10

For the eighth consecutive year, Marina Puerto del Rey will host the biggest boat show in the Caribbean, the Caribbean International Boat Show.

The event, which will be held on March 22-24 at the marina in Fajardo, will feature more than 100 exhibitors. Attendees will be able to find new boats, yachts and nautical products, while enjoying good entertainment in the best maritime atmosphere.

“The Caribbean International Boat Show is a great event where the latest models of boats and maritime accessories are exhibited,” said Puerto del Rey CEO Carolina Corral. “It’s always exciting to watch people from around the world come in to see everything our island and Marina have to offer for the nautical industry.”

The boat show offers an opportunity for consumers to see and compare boats, buy and to discover the latest accessories, equipment, electronics and others.

“The Caribbean International Boat Show is more than a showcase for boats, it is a great space for networking and having fun. We wish to invite everyone to come; we promise you will have a good time. There will be activities for everyone in your family,” said Corral.

The event will run March 22 from 2 p.m.-10 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.