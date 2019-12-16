Puerto Rican brewery Cervecería Zurc launches 1st canned beer

December 16, 2019 199

Puerto Rican brewery Zurc launched its first canned beer named Sweet Caroline, a German-style brew that considers the taste of local consumers.

Juan Carlos Rivera-Cruz opened the Zurc facilities two years ago in Coamo. Initially the production was originally focused on craft beers in draft.

“I’m very excited to be able to present our Zurc brand’s first canned beer. Sweet Caroline was made with the best German ingredients to achieve a high-quality product. The beer is golden, refreshing, somewhat maltose and with a sweet touch,” Rivera-Cruz said.

The name of the beer came from the Neil Diamond song, which is a classic from the famous Oktoberfest festival. Meanwhile, the brewery’s name is the owner’s last name spelled backwards.

The chemical engineer started brewing at home as a hobby, but later decided to leave his more than 20-year career to devote himself to his passion full time, he said. The Zurc brewery was established in his grandparents’ house in Coamo and is located three minutes from the town’s public square.

Sweet Caroline joins the portfolio of craft beers under B. Fernández & Hermanos, which is in charge of the distribution.