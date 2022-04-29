Supermarkets join Barefoot, CC1 Companies to support Rabito Kontento

Patitas by Barefoot, a program created in 2018 dedicated to the rescue, care, and adoption of pet victims of violence and/or abandonment.

Patitas by Barefoot is joining forces with the employees of CC1 Companies, Econo Supermarkets and Pueblo Supermarkets to collect cleaning products for the pets that the Rabito Kontento Foundation houses.

Patitas by Barefoot, a program created in 2018 dedicated to the rescue, care, and adoption of pet victims of violence and/or abandonment, supports causes in favor of pets, from adoption, sterilization, vaccination, and raising awareness in society about animal abuse.

“The supermarket’s management and employees are extremely happy and committed to pets by donating products to this important organization that has a vital commitment to pets,” said Ivette Meléndez, promotions manager for Econo Supermarkets.

Rabito Kontento attends to cases of disabled animals, such as Love, a puppy with gallbladder syndrome.

“It’s a great satisfaction to be able to help organizations like Rabito Kontento backed by such a prestigious company and an international brand,” said Rafael Jiménez, marketing coordinator of CC1 Companies.

Donations from CC1 Companies, Pueblo and Econo help keep the temporary home of these animals in optimal conditions to receive the necessary care, organizers said.

“It’s very important to us to contribute to the nonprofit organizations that serve the community where they serve and that is why they get involved with the Barefoot brand to be able to serve the needs of the Rabito Kontento Foundation, in such commendable work in pursuit of the abandoned animals in Puerto Rico,” said Consuelo Abriles, vice president of Marketing and Community Relations for Pueblo.