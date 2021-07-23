Puerto Rican condiment maker Doña Yiya invests $50K in renewable energy

The company had a specific need for energy consumption and the SunBeat system turned out to be the “ideal alternative."

With the goal to continue producing fresh consumer products and to comply with federal and local regulations, San Sebastián-based condiments manufacturer Doña Yiya Foods recently invested $50,000 to add SunBeat Energy storage equipment into its existing photovoltaic system.

Management now feels that its production line will not be affected by any atmospheric event or power interruption, they said in a press release.

Doña Yiya Foods has been dedicated to the production of “sofrito,” minced garlic, coconut oil and other consumer products for 28 years and has 14 employees.

“Mindful of ensuring the quality of our products that are processed for the local and international markets, and of protecting the environment as part of the company’s vision, we chose the SunBeat Energy battery system for its reliability and versatility,” said Doña Yiya Foods President Javier Denis.

“In our business, the refrigerators are running 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and we have to have the best system so that the products stay fresh and arrive this way to every home in Puerto Rico and the United States mainland, where we export our products,” he said.

The company had a specific need for energy consumption and the SunBeat system turned out to be the “ideal alternative” since the batteries can be modulated, or several units can be joined to create a more robust system, he said.

The system may also be updated and monitored remotely.

