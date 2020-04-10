Puerto Rican delivery service company Uva! works through lockdown

April 10, 2020 45

Puerto Rican food delivery company Uva! has continued to provide service four weeks into the government-imposed lockdown to fight the spread of COVID-19.

The company dedicated to food sales, and its driver-partners are exempt from the curfew decreed by executive order, as well as from vehicle traffic restrictions on public roads according to the license plate number.

“We continue working seven days a week to not only meet our customer’s need for food delivery, but also in response to our commitment to help keep restaurants afloat, many of which are Puerto Rican-owned,” said Laura Tirado, CEO of Uva!

“This is how we can also help our driver-partners to generate cash flow at this time of uncertainty for everyone,” she said.

Recently, Uva! added to its service the purchase and delivery of over-the-counter medications, as well as personal hygiene and baby care items, and basic foods such as milk, juice, bread and ham, among others. This is possible through an alliance with virtual community pharmacy DeliveryMeds, which is also a Puerto Rican company.

The Uva! delivery service is available from Monday to Sunday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., in compliance with the curfew schedule. During Easter, Uva! will keep the same delivery schedule.

