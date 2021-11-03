Puerto Rican e-commerce platform Giftfully transforms gifting and rewarding

From left: Marta Rivera and Nelia Villanueva.

In time for the upcoming holiday season, e-commerce platform Giftfully — founded by two Puerto Rican women entrepreneurs — is offering an alternative in gift-giving with more than 100 local experiences available to present as gifts, incentives, or rewards.

Nelia Villanueva and Marta Rivera, who made an initial investment of $50,000, head the operation that showcases an ecosystem of experiences on the island. It offers a broad selection of categories to choose from, including action-packed extreme adventures, passive and relaxing outdoor activities, getaways, aquatic activities, culinary & food tastings, fashion experiences and activities that promote well-being, among others. Virtual — or stay @ home — experiences are also available.

“This unique concept of experiential gifting brings joy to both, the gifter and the giftee,” said Villanueva.

“Our experiences inspire and offer the freedom to choose and enjoy an entertaining experience, to celebrate every occasion in an exceptional way, making it unforgettable,” she said, of the operation that has generated 10 direct and indirect jobs.

“Giftfully’s experiences are ideal for celebrating birthdays, graduations, Father’s and Mother’s days, anniversaries, Christmas, meeting with friends, family reunions, and many other occasions, as well as for recognizing professional achievements and encouraging employees.” said Villanueva.

As part of the company’s goals for the first year of operation, Giftfully aims to offer more than 300 different experiences. To achieve that, Giftfully is inviting services providers that offer unique experiences in Puerto Rico to join the platform.

Once on the website, people can choose between two options: individual experiences or “eGift cards” with several designs to celebrate different occasions. The latter gives the person who receives the gift the opportunity to pick their desired experience.

“Our goal is to position Giftfully as the ideal platform for consumers who want to buy a different kind of gift, encourage their employees or simply want to live new experiences in Puerto Rico,” said Rivera.

“Giftfully is a place to acquire and give an unforgettable life experience, facilitating the celebration of special moments that can be shared, and create memories that will last beyond an occasion,” she said.

Giftfully was born from the founders’ desire of sharing their passion of celebrating every special occasion through unique and shareable experiences. Although it was born before the pandemic, the idea materialized during the period of confinement as the desire to enjoy the company of loved ones and celebrate special moments intensified, they said.

The entrepreneurs have more than 20 years of experience in marketing, sales, and customer experience.