Puerto Rican exec. Soltero stepping down from Google Workspace

Javier Soltero (Credit: Wikipedia)

Puerto Rican entrepreneur Javier Soltero, who three years ago took over one of the top executive positions at Google, is resigning from his post effective July 15.

In a string of Twitter messages, Soltero, who is vice president of Google Workspace, said “I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work alongside so many talented people, on incredible products that are truly helpful to billions.”

“I am proud of what we’ve accomplished during this time & confident the Workspace team, its leaders, and our strategy,” said Soltero, born in San Juan.

Prior to his tenure at Google, Soltero was corporate vice president of Outlook for Microsoft, where he spent four years developing different areas of the software giant. He was CEO and co-founder of Acompli Inc., a mobile email app that was acquired by Microsoft in December 2014.

According to industry website 9to5Google, Soltero’s departure was “unexpected” as he was behind the growth of some of Google’s most popular products. Google Workspace’s monthly active base grew by more than 50% during Soltero’s tenure, 9to5Google stated.

The website cited an internal memo that confirms the appointment of Aparna Pappu, who for the past four years has worked on Google’s Collaboration and Communication products, as Soltero’s successor.

As for what’s next, Soltero said in his Twitter account that “after such an intense sprint, it’s time for me to take a break before I figure out what is next. I am an entrepreneur at heart & want to take time to explore new things to build.”

“It has been a real privilege to be a part of @GoogleWorkspace,” he said.

While he has been a California resident for decades, Soltero has not severed his ties with Puerto Rico, where he has served on several boards, including Grupo Guayacán.