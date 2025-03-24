Puerto Rican father-son duo get $200K for Duzter Hockey on Shark Tank

Martín A. Negrón and his son Martín E. Negrón-Moreno pitch their Puerto Rico-based company Duzter Hockey on Shark Tank, where they secured a $200,000 investment from investor Mark Cuban.

Mark Cuban invests in the cut-resistant gear company founded to improve player safety.

Duzter Hockey, a Puerto Rican-owned protective hockey apparel company, has secured a $200,000 investment from entrepreneur Mark Cuban in exchange for 20% equity following its pitch on “Shark Tank.”

“Shark Tank” is a U.S. television show where entrepreneurs pitch their businesses to a panel of investors, or “sharks,” for potential funding.

The company was co-founded by high school student Martín E. Negrón-Moreno and his father, mechanical engineer Martín A. Negrón. Duzter specializes in cut-resistant gear designed to improve safety for hockey players.

The idea originated in 2022, when Negrón-Moreno saw a teammate suffer a serious injury from a skate blade. Motivated to prevent similar incidents, he collaborated with his father to develop high-performance protective apparel.

“We feel privileged to have had the chance to present our product to the sharks,” Negrón-Moreno said. “Hockey isn’t a common sport in Puerto Rico, but we hope our participation serves as an inspiration for young Puerto Ricans interested in entrepreneurship and innovation.”

Duzter Hockey has gained international attention, with its gear now used by players in leagues including the NHL. Negrón-Moreno, who has been part of Puerto Rico’s youth ice hockey team since age 7, represented the island in the 2022 Latin America Hockey Cup, where the team placed second in Boca Raton, Florida.

His father, a graduate of the University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez’s mechanical engineering program, played a central role in designing the brand’s innovative materials and protective technology.

Since the “Shark Tank” episode aired, Duzter Hockey has seen increased visibility and social media engagement. With the new investment, the founders plan to expand the brand and continue developing next-generation protective gear for hockey players around the world.