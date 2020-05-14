Puerto Rican firm to offer free mandatory courses to reopen businesses

May 14, 2020 179

Self Learning Solutions Tech (SLSTECH), a Puerto Rican firm specializing in distance learning courses, will offer mandatory courses on protection against COVID19 to reopen businesses, locations and offices free of charge through May 31, it announced.

“We’re contributing to a safer reopening by certifying employers free of charge so that they can restart their businesses,” said Ian Falú, president of SLSTECH. “To register you just have to access our platform or call 844-757-8324.”

The Puerto Rico Labor Department requires employers that are going to reopen their businesses, locations or offices to take the COVID19 course on how to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. This course carries a mandatory certification to be able to resume work in all kinds of businesses in Puerto Rico.

SLSTECH, a private institution offering professional development courses in Puerto Rico since its foundation in 2003, offers the course and certification for free after the success of a similar initiative aimed frontline health professionals and service industries.

More than 3,400 of these professionals have already benefited from this specialized offer to train on measures for the protection and prevention of communicable diseases, including COVID-19, Influenza, and Mycoplasma.

“In this case, we’re targeting all local employers seeking to reopen operations,” said Falu, who was recently awarded the “Education Engineer of the Year” award by the Society of Professional Engineers of the State of Wisconsin.

SLSTECH regularly assists the engineering, surveyor, insurance producing, pharmacist and nursing industries.