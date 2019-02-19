Puerto Rican Georgia Tech scholar urges evaluating future of college education

February 19, 2019 74

Educating for a generation that will have 10 to 15 jobs or careers in their lives and who in five years will have access to jobs that do not exist today is a challenge that universities currently face, Rafael Bras, a noted scholar who currently serves as provost and vice president of Academic Affairs at Georgia Tech, believes.

Bras, a Puerto Rican engineer, was the guest speaker of the “The future of college education,” conference at Sacred Heart University where he presented a report entitled “Deliberate Innovation, Lifetime Education” before a large group of academics, including presidents, rectors and deans from several public and private universities in Puerto Rico.

The report is the product of a working group composed of academics, students and staff at Georgia Tech, in which they analyze the environment academic institutions face and the need to amend curricula, teaching methods and academic offerings to survive in the future.

“We must have a forward-looking view of education. For example, if you think about education 25 years from now, you have to multiply the knowledge by a factor of five. That means we must think about how this education will be in 125 years, which is the equivalent change seen in knowledge,” said Bras.

Another aspect he expanded upon is that the future of higher education lies in the ability to surround itself with people with the ability to build a strong and committed university culture. For example, he noted that the transformation of the academic process is directly linked to the evolution of technology. This, he said, places the student and innovation as the protagonists of the instructional process.

“We must be prepared to educate a generation that will have between 10 to 15 jobs or careers in their lives. That gets its information through social networks and lives in a digital world,” he added.

Bras emphasized the need to change the structure of education as a lifelong project.

“If we do not ask the right questions at the right time we take the risk of being obsolete,” he said.

For his part, Sacred Heart University President, Gilberto J. Marxuach-torros noted that the presentation validated the changes being made by the institution he heads, looking to temper it to the new reality of the education system.

“For us it was important to share this knowledge with our community and other academic institutions because to the extent that we adjust to the needs of new generations, through innovation, we can build a better future for Puerto Rico,” he said.