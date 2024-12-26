Type to search

Puerto Rican scientist among Coors Light ‘Líderes 2024’

December 26, 2024
Puerto Rican scientist Elvin Joel Estrada-García conducts workshops for educators.

The program provides $10,000 to the organization where the selected leader works.

Puerto Rican scientist Elvin Joel Estrada-García has been selected as one of five leaders in The Coors Light Líderes program, announced earlier this month.

Estrada-García, an expert in education and senior coordinator of educational resources at the organization CienciaPR, is the only person chosen from Puerto Rico on this occasion, the nonprofit stated.

Celebrating its 18th edition, Coors Light Líderes recognizes and supports Latino nonprofit leaders in the United States and Puerto Rico.

“Being part of the Coors Light Líderes of 2024 is an immense honor and a recognition of the impact we can make when we combine science with community service,” Estrada-García said. “This award not only highlights my work at Ciencia Puerto Rico, but it highlights the importance of opening doors so that more young Latinos can see their place in STEM [science, technology, engineering and mathematics] disciplines.”

The program awards $10,000 to the organization where the chosen leader works. The selected professionals are also part of the Coors Light Líderes Change Makers network, which offers opportunities for leadership development and collaboration with past winners.

For CienciaPR, the funds will be used to strengthen educational programs such as Científicos Al Servicio (CAS), which Estrada-García leads. The money will support training scientists who provide virtual and in-person talks for CAS.

Since 2020, this initiative has supported the development of science communication and outreach skills for more than 300 STEM professionals. In turn, the talks offered by these experts have impacted more than 70,000 people.

“At CienciaPR, we’re deeply proud that [Estrada-García] has been recognized among this group of leaders for his outstanding contributions to the professional development of Latinos in science. This achievement reflects his commitment and dedication to blazing trails and creating opportunities in our community,” said Greetchen Díaz-Muñoz, executive director of CienciaPR.

This year’s winners also include Sophia Zarate of Corporate Pero Latino in New York, New York; Adrián Madriz of Struggle for Miami’s Affordable and Sustainable Housing (SMASH) in Miami, Florida; Carlos Guzmán of Community Learning Institute in Cincinnati, Ohio; and Vanessa García-Polanco of National Young Farmers Coalition in Washington, D.C.

