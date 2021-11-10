Type to search

In-Brief

Puerto Rican solar energy firm SunBeat Energy expands to 3 countries

Contributor November 10, 2021
SunBeat Energy provides options for incorporating batteries into solar systems owned by residential and commercial clients.

Solar battery manufacturer SunBeat Energy, based in Puerto Rico, announced the expansion of its sales and distribution operations to Mexico, Panama, and Colombia.

In Colombia, the firm was recently selected as one of the most recognized brands at the ExpoSolar 2021 event for the Central and South American region.

During the activity, which took place in Medellín, SunBeat Energy’s technology stood out as one of the most closely in-line with the country’s needs, company officials said.

Next week, SunBeat will participate in Solar Power in Mexico, the largest solar energy event in that country.

SunBeat Energy’s distribution manager for Latin America, Adrián Arce, assured that they have enough inventory in Puerto Rico and Panama to meet the needs of renewable energy customers. Some of its products are considered as interfaces for solar systems that need to supply energy in prolonged blackouts.

“Our All-in-One electrical interface works with existing and new solar systems to provide a single connection to the home or business,” said Arce.

“Rechargeable lithium batteries provide electrical energy storage for home consumption, net metering and backup energy to facilitate independence from the electricity grid,” said Arce, adding that in the first seven months of operation, the company has already installed more than 250 units in Puerto Rico and the first installations in Florida are about to begin.

SunBeat Energy provides options for incorporating batteries into solar systems owned by residential and commercial clients. SunBeat batteries isolate any type of failure without stopping operation while a technician checks remotely.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Puerto Rico towns given access to $150M federal funds program
Contributor November 10, 2021
Casa Bravada distillery in Toa Baja launches 1st Puerto Rico-made vodka
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez November 10, 2021
20 children inaugurate new pediatric vaccination center in The Mall of San Juan
Yamilet Aponte-Claudio November 10, 2021
USDA grants $421K for economic dev’t in towns of Barceloneta, Naguabo
Contributor November 9, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DOLLARS & SENSE PODCAST
QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Puerto Rico towns given access to $150M federal funds program
Casa Bravada distillery in Toa Baja launches 1st Puerto Rico-made vodka
20 children inaugurate new pediatric vaccination center in The Mall of San Juan
USDA grants $421K for economic dev’t in towns of Barceloneta, Naguabo
More about NIMB

We are:
©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.