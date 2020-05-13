Puerto Rican startup Guardian Systems creates app to detect COVID-19 symptoms

May 13, 2020 229

Guardian Systems, a Puerto Rican startup dedicated to creating artificial intelligence and analytical video platforms, announced the launch of a new application, True Checkpoint, that enables companies to control access of employees and visitors who are potentially infected with COVID-19 or other contagious diseases.

The mobile app and web administrative platform takes a photo of an employee or visitor who wants to enter a business, which is verified to detect whether have a fever using infrared thermal analysis, and the person is then given a virtual medical questionnaire. In seconds, it is determined if that employee or visitor potentially has COVID-19 and access is denied.

“Improving hygiene and following social distancing rules are important now,” said Guardian Systems’ CEO Javier Rivera-Montes.

“However, the business sector has to grow and use its intellectual resources to develop technology that helps us bounce back quickly and effectively. With that philosophy in mind, we created True Checkpoint, to help businesses protect their employees and customers from this global crisis,” he said.

The app can be used by a manager who checks employees using a mobile phone or tablet installed in a kiosk, through verbal commands so that visitors can self-verify without having to touch the device. The app provides, among other things, the ability for managers or business owners to register all of the check-ups and keep real-time records.

“This feature is very important because it allows you to show the consumer and government agencies that the necessary precautionary measures are being taken as established by the Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization guidelines,” said Rivera-Montes.

