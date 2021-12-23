Puerto Rican startups PRoduce, Uva! partner to deliver groceries

Uva! is a mobile app that offers delivery of food, shopping and clothing, among other items.

Online market PRoduce and delivery service Uva! have partnered to offer PRoduce purchase deliveries on-demand in the metropolitan area.

This alliance between the two Puerto Rican startups seeks to offer greater convenience to consumers in the San Juan metropolitan area so that they can buy online and get their purchase delivered in less than an hour.

PRoduce is a mobile application that allows consumers to buy any time and place, from the palm of their hand, from a variety of local products that can be delivered anywhere in Puerto Rico. Meanwhile, Uva! is another mobile app that offers delivery of food, shopping and clothing, among other items.

“We’re very excited about the alliance with Uva! because PRoduce will now be even more attractive to the metro area consumer by being able to receive their purchase just when they need it,” said Crystal Díaz, co-founder of PRoduce.

“We remain 100% committed to increasing local production by being the most convenient one-stop shop for all,” she said.

Meanwhile, Laura Tirado, CEO of Uva! said “We see an opportunity to contribute to the island’s economy through this alliance with PRoduce, since we always aspire to be the delivery option that consumers think of when they need something, and now they will be able to have quick access to the best ingredients Puerto Rico produces, without leaving home. “