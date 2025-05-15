Puerto Rican Summit designates Kissimmee as ‘Municipality 79’

From left: Miriam Martinez, coordinator of the Puerto Rican Summit, and Luis DeRosa, executive director.

The initiative seeks to deepen cultural and economic ties between Puerto Rico and Central Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The upcoming Puerto Rican Summit 2025, set to take place May 21–23 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel at SeaWorld, will formalize a new partnership with the City of Kissimmee by designating it as “Municipality 79.”

The designation recognizes Kissimmee’s growing role as a hub for Puerto Ricans in Central Florida and aims to strengthen collaboration in cultural, educational and economic development efforts.

At a press conference held at the summit venue, Executive Director Luis DeRosa, Coordinator Miriam Martínez and Kissimmee Mayor Jackie Espinosa (Seat 5) introduced the initiative. A memorandum of understanding will be signed during the summit to formalize the alliance.

“We are thrilled to make Kissimmee ‘Municipality 79’ official,” Martínez said. “For years, our community has affectionately referred to Kissimmee by this nickname. Now, the summit will help us work even more closely with city leaders to advance educational, cultural and economic opportunities for Puerto Ricans in Central Florida.”

DeRosa said the summit serves as a key space for driving community advancement.

“This event creates a valuable platform for discussing critical issues — from entrepreneurship to immigration — and forging partnerships that drive real change in our neighborhoods,” he said.

Espinosa, a Puerto Rican business owner, welcomed the initiative.

“By formalizing Kissimmee’s status as Municipality 79, we affirm our shared commitment to the vibrant Puerto Rico residents who enrich our city,” she said. “We look forward to working hand in hand with the summit organizers to deliver meaningful programs and services.”

Espinosa plans to travel to Puerto Rico ahead of the event for meetings in Aguadilla and Río Grande, accompanied by City of Kissimmee officials. She will also deliver the keynote address at the Women’s Forum on the summit’s opening day, under the theme “Unleashing the Diamond Within: Leadership, Wellness and Legacy.”

Other speakers include Orange County Commissioner Maribel Gómez-Cordero and Orlando Commissioner Tony Ortiz, who will lead a session titled “Doing Business with the City of Orlando.”

The Summit will also feature the Economic Empowerment Forum, “Building Bridges of Prosperity: Economic Advancement, Collaboration and Opportunity,” where stakeholders will explore initiatives to support Puerto Rican entrepreneurs and businesses in the region.

“Each year, the Puerto Rican Summit convenes government officials, business leaders, educators and nonprofit partners to celebrate our culture and tackle the challenges facing our community,” said Marcos Vilar, director of the Alianza Center and event speaker. “This new designation will deepen those connections and multiply our impact.”

From Puerto Rico, Dr. Gloria del C. Amador, president and CEO of Salud Integral en la Montaña, attended the press conference in Orlando.

“We’ve come to serve those who left the island after Hurricane María, COVID, and they are seeking medical care,” she said. “We saw that many fly to Puerto Rico for their treatments instead of receiving them here. That’s why we’re here — to provide local access so they don’t have to fly back. It’s an extension of 50 years of service in the mountainous areas of Puerto Rico.”