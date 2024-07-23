Type to search

Puerto Rican team wins space business plan hackathon at GEC+ Puerto Rico

NIMB Staff July 23, 2024
Participants in the Space Business Plan Hackathon.

Medinnova presented a project designed to address the health and nutrition needs of astronauts.

The Puerto Rico Space Foundation, in collaboration with Ironhack Puerto Rico, Haipriority, and Tu Carrera Primero, announced the winners of the Space Business Plan Hackathon held at the Puerto Rico Convention Center during the GEC+ Puerto Rico event.

“The competition brought together the brightest minds to develop transformative business plans that merge the space industry with Puerto Rico’s dynamic economy,” the nonprofit stated.

The winning team, Medinnova, presented a project designed to address the health and nutrition needs of astronauts in isolated and confined environments (ICE). The all-Puerto Rican team members include Miguel Soto-Cruz, an innovation and research engineer; Christopher E. Orozco-González, a public health and environmental scientist; Giovanni Oliveras-Hernández, a propulsion engineer; Nohely Hernández-Soto, a molecular pharmacology and physiology scientist; and Gilberto Alvarado, a biology and terrestrial scientist.

“Their project impressed judges with its forward-thinking approach to ensuring astronaut well-being through advanced health and nutrition solutions, critical for long-duration space missions,” organizers said.

The hackathon featured a panel of judges and mentors from several organizations, including Invest Puerto Rico; DECA Analytics; and the Puerto Rico Science, Technology & Research Trust, as well as venture capitalists and angel investors.

The group evaluated the proposals based on innovation, strategic use of resources, scalability, viability and overall presentation.

“Medinnova’s winning project stood out not only for its innovation but also for its strategic utilization of Puerto Rico’s Act 60 economic incentives, which aim to foster investment and development in the region,” Puerto Rico Space Foundation officials said in a release.

As part of their victory, Medinnova will present their project at the Beyond Earth Symposium 2024, taking place on Nov. 12-13, in Washington, D.C., where they will have the opportunity to win up to $250,000 in prizes.

“This event provides an unparalleled platform to showcase their innovative solutions to a global audience of space industry leaders and stakeholders,” the nonprofit stated.

The Space Business Plan Hackathon was an integral part of GEC+ Puerto Rico, an extension of the Global Entrepreneurship Congress.

