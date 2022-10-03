Puerto Rican tech startup Berrify raises pre-seed round funding

Berrify is a digital marketplace focused on connecting customers and service professionals in a safe and reliable environment.

Berrify, a Puerto Rican tech start-up specializing in B2B/B2C and freelancing e-commerce marketplaces has raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-seed funding round, with plans to use the proceeds to focus on its expansion to Colombia and Mexico in the upcoming months, company CEO Brian Diaz announced.

The company also announced the arrival of Ty McLaughlin as partner and advisor. McLaughlin is the Former CEO of OnceLogix LLC, a five-time consecutive honoree of The Inc 5000 List of “Fastest Growing Private Companies” in America, and Forbes “Small Giants List” of 25 companies that value greatness overgrowth.

Berrify is a digital marketplace focused on connecting customers and service professionals in a safe and reliable environment. Berrify allows service professionals to join its exclusive services searching directory, manage meeting coordination, provide remote videoconference consults, charge its fee and process payments, all within the platform.

“We’re happy to announce the completion of our pre-seed round and honored to have McLaughlin as our new partner and advisor,” Díaz said.

“[McLaughlin] is an important piece of our growth, and we’re thrilled about the upcoming Berrify expansion into the Latin-American market. Our focus will be the deployment of Berrify in Colombia and Mexico thus creating a reliable, international marketplace for our customers, businesses, and professional service providers,” Díaz said.

McLaughlin led the assets acquisition of OneLogix early in 2019 and completed an exit from the company in 2021.

“I’m honored to join this amazing group of people in this new venture. Berrify has an aggressive international expansion plan led by its huge scalability potential. I’m excited about this next phase of growth of the company,” McLaughlin said.

Berrify is an alternative for all those who need a flexible way to generate additional profits. Through its website and with direct communication with users, entrepreneurs will be able to increase their sales and have additional revenue streams for their businesses.

The platform went live in early June in Puerto Rico and is currently finalizing the deployment of Berrify Colombia. The company is developing its Go-2-Market (G2M) plan for Mexico and is planning deployment in Q1 2023.